Hrithik Roshan joins Star Bharat’s “Bhula De Darr, Kuch Alag Kar” crusade

Mumbai: Fear holds you back, makes you rethink and ultimately stops you from achieving what you are really capable of. However, the real hero is someone who fights fear rather than getting consumed by it, emerging triumph in whatever they want to achieve in life thus inspiring others. The most successful figures of our country have overcome inner fears and social hindrances to succeed. After cricketers Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Mithali Raj, actors Ajay Devgn and Siddharth Malhotra shared their views on the importance of Star Bharat’s ideology - Bhul De Darr, Kuch Alag Kar, the latest one to join the brigade is none other than Hrithik Roshan. Hrithik, who wholeheartedly believes in the inspiring ideology, expressed the importance of self-belief.

The renowned actor reminisces how he was discouraged from becoming an actor, but he kept believing in his dreams and earned respect and recognition. Not only did Hrithik posted the inspiring video on his social media account, but Star Bharat too shared the same to spread the strong message which has so far garnered more than two million views. Star Bharat, through its line-up of meaningful, inspiring and thought-provoking shows aims at encouraging viewers to chase their dreams and not let fear stop anyone from achieving their goals.

What do you think about Hrithik Roshan?

The philosophical video effectively conveys the brand messaging that fear can be defeated with courage, determination and self-belief. So join Star Bharat in its movement to confront fear with its ideology, Bhula De Darr, Kuch Alag Kar!