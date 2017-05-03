Hot Downloads

Hunar Hali joins 'Akbar'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 May 2017 04:40 PM

Actress Hunar Hali will next be seen playing the role of Zainab Sultan Khanoom in popular historical television show "Akbar".

Hunar, who has previously appeared in shows like "Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii", "Sasural Genda Phool" and "Dahleez", has started shooting for "Akbar".

"Historical shows have always fascinated me as it gives the royal touch to the character. I have seen a few episodes of the show and I really like the concept and storyline of ‘Akbar'," Hunar said in a statement.

"I will enter the show in a celebrity special episode which revolves around the coronation of Akbar. I am seen joining the celebration as I am (my character is) closely related to Akbar's family. The entry of Zainab Sultan Khanoom is all set to mark a twist in the tale," she added.

"Akbar" is aired on BIG Magic.

(Source: IANS)

