Laksh Lalwani
Rajev Paul
Monaz Mevawala
Johnny Depp
Arjun Bijlani
Sharad Malhotra
Romit Raj
Gunjan Utreja
Karan Grover
Aditya Redij
guess who
Who looks best with Shaheer Sheikh?

I accidentally kicked my trainer's elbow: Nikita on her foot injury

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Apr 2017 02:20 PM

The charming actress Nikita Dutta, who was last seen in Sony TV’s Ek Duje Ke Liye, happened to hurt her foot, during a heavy kick-boxing session yesterday (25 April). 

She posted a photograph on Twitter:

“I love going to the gym and working out. I always exercise rigorously but recently, a friend suggested that I try something new and different. So I took up martial arts and it was my first day learning how to kick-box,” said Nikita when Tellychakkar.com buzzed her.

On how she acquired the injury, she shared, “I was kicking the punching bag and my trainer was holding it. I accidentally kicked his elbow hard. My first reaction was to ask him if he was okay, but turned out I hurt myself (smirks). Thank god, it isn’t a fracture but just a muscle tear. It should heal soon, and I’ll be back with the punching bag doing my thing.”

We wish Nikita quick recovery and all the best for her kick-boxing lessons!

