I accidentally kicked my trainer's elbow: Nikita on her foot injury

The charming actress Nikita Dutta, who was last seen in Sony TV’s Ek Duje Ke Liye, happened to hurt her foot, during a heavy kick-boxing session yesterday (25 April).

She posted a photograph on Twitter:

First day reward at self defense class pic.twitter.com/eM8KUejsHz — Nikita Dutta (@nikifyinglife) April 25, 2017

“I love going to the gym and working out. I always exercise rigorously but recently, a friend suggested that I try something new and different. So I took up martial arts and it was my first day learning how to kick-box,” said Nikita when Tellychakkar.com buzzed her.

On how she acquired the injury, she shared, “I was kicking the punching bag and my trainer was holding it. I accidentally kicked his elbow hard. My first reaction was to ask him if he was okay, but turned out I hurt myself (smirks). Thank god, it isn’t a fracture but just a muscle tear. It should heal soon, and I’ll be back with the punching bag doing my thing.”

We wish Nikita quick recovery and all the best for her kick-boxing lessons!