I always take up shows which have really good content: Zain Imam

MUMBAI: Zain Imam, who is currently a part of Shrenu Parikh starrer Ek Bhram - Sarvgun Sampanna, says that he always takes up shows which have good content.

The actor will be seen in the role of Kabir Mittal in the show.

Speaking about his role, Zain said to media, “I play the character of Kabir Mittal, he belongs to a very affluent background and he loves his family. Kabir has a tussle with his dad played by Ayub Khan. My character is an army officer who promised his friend (who died saving Kabir), that he would marry the character played by Tanvi. After my character gets married to her, he voluntarily retires and comes back to his house only to find the other members in his family planning to get him married to someone else. The primary reason for the tussle he has with his dad is this.”

He continued, “And then, there is another woman in the household who is ‘Sarvgunn Sampanna’ played by Shrenu Parikh. She plays Kabir's sister-in-law.”

Zain, whose previous show was Naamkarann, also mentioned that he has always been a content-driven actor. “I always take up shows which have really good content. It is not about who the protagonist is. I too am the protagonist in the show,” he said.