Set in the 1930s, the series is based on the adventures of Byomkesh and his friend and biographer Ajit, who usually accompanies Bakshi during his investigations. The series is an amalgamation of six stories divided into three episodes.

The first episode will be about two stories including Satyanweshi and Pother Kanta; and the second episode, which will be premiered on 21 October, will have the following two stories: Makorshar Rosh and Arthamanartham.

Produced by SVF and directed by Sayantan Ghoshal, the first episode of the series will premiere on 14 October on Hoichoi.

For the uninitiated, Byomkesh Bakshi is a popular Bengali fictional sleuth created by the eminent author Shardindu Bandhopadhay. Based on this detective character, Bandhopadhay wrote different stories which are hugely popular among the Bengalis. Time and again, different filmmakers have made films on different Byomkesh stories.

The original web series stars the talented film and theatre actor, Anirban Bhattacharya, who is known for flicks like Eagoler Chokh and Colkatay Columbus and was recently seen in the critically-acclaimed film Dhananjoy, in the lead role of Byomkesh. And Subrat Dutta will be seen in the role of Byomkesh’s trusted friend-turned-aide, Ajit whereas; Ridhima Ghosh is playing Satyabati, Byomkesh’s wife. Ridhima has earlier played Satyabati in a TV series.

So, is the new Byomkesh excited or nervous? “I am both excited and nervous,” replied Anirban to TellyChakkar.com.

When quizzed how was it to work with Ridhima, he said, “Ridhima is a friend; I liked working with her. However, we haven’t shared much screen space in the first two episodes. The upcoming episode will provide that opportunity so I am looking forward to that.”

