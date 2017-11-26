I am called Ram on the sets, says Dishank Arora

The pleasing Delhi lad, who has been a part of both TV and the cinema industry is definitely spontaneous in nature. Dishank Arora who started his TV courier with Love Ne Mila Di Jodi is winning many hearts and appreciations from his fans for his role in Jiji Maa.

Dishank in a chatty rapid-fire session with TellyChakkar shared a big piece of his life and his childhood memories.

The actor also worked in a Bollywood movie as an investigative officer.

Read on to know in depth about the Delhi lad who says, "I prefer staying far away from controversies; that's how I avoid them."

Good script or money?

Good Script.

Roles that you wish to play in the future?

I am open to playing any roles. The role I am currently playing in my show is a lot like I am in my real life.

Bollywood hotties you would like to work with?

(Thinks) Love to work with Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

If you get a chance to go back in time, which part of your life do you wish to relive?

Childhood, as I have a wonderful bunch of memories related to my childhood.

What keeps you away from controversy?

(Laughs) I prefer staying far away from them.

What would you have been if not a TV actor?

My first job was that at MCD and after that I worked at Bank of America. I have even worked in an international BPO. So I could have done any of it if I wasn’t an Actor.

If given a chance, which character would you like to play in a mytho show, if given a chance?

I would prefer playing the role of Ram. I am called Ram on the sets of my show by my DOP and Producer as I am one of the calmest people one would come across.

One ‘hot’ /actor I would like to be marooned on an island

None for that matter.

What will be the last words to be written on your grave?

“I will act till I die.”

What was one of your most defining moments in life?

As a kid I mimicked people. And the best part was that back then people used to laugh a lot seeing do that. Now also they laugh seeing me mimic but definitely, that was a defining moment in my life.

If you could only keep five possessions, What would they be?

Nothing in life is constant, that's what I feel. The only possession thing that is content is family. They stick with you no matter what. That's my only prized possession.