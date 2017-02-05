I am choosy about my roles: Sonali Nikam

Sonali Nikam has been in the industry for a long time now but the actress, who was part of shows like Godh Bharaai, Rakt Sambandh, Geet Hui Sabse Parayee, Aadhe Adhoore, says she is very conscious about the roles she selects and doesn’t want to do everything that comes her way.

The pretty lady, who is gearing up for her new journey as Suman in &TV’s Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi, likes to portray simple characters on-screen.

“I always pick up realistic scripts. As an actor, I always like to take up roles that are challenging and demand a lot. I like characters that can emotionally connect with the audience. If you will notice my look in this show, you will say that no daily soap bahu is like her. My character is so simple looking; however, I like such simple roles to portray on-screen. I played a similar character in my earlier project also. I am choosy when it comes to my roles,” said Sonali.

The actress, who is playing a young widow, feels that the soap will be promoting women empowerment.

She opined, “The show is promoting women empowerment. I feel in today’s modern society also, there are places where widows are treated like they don't have any life left. However, there are few places where it is not seen as an end.”

When we asked Sonali about her ‘vivah’, she averred, “I also want my vivah (marriage) to happen in a unique way. I want to live a happy married life. Presently, I have not thought about getting married as I am focusing on this show. But marriage will happen soon. I would want my partner to be simple and definitely, he should love me a lot. ”

Finally, Sonali spoke about her filmy aspirations. “I am focusing on this soap. But in future I would like to do movies as well,” she signed off.

We wish you luck, Sonali!