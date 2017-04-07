I am comfortable playing any kind of role: Manish Goplani

Colors’ popular daily Thapki Pyar Ki (Shoonya Square and SOL) is heading for a big time leap of 15 years.

The male protagonist of the show, Manish Goplani, who is currently seen as Bihaan, has quit the show as he doesn’t want to play an older character.

We have already reported that Bihaan will get shot by Amma Mai (Jaanvi Sangwan) in the upcoming episode, marking the exit of Manish from the popular daily. In a candid chat with Tellychakkar.com, Manish revealed about his future plans and his journey as Bihaan.

Talking about his journey with the show, Manish told us, “It’s been an amazing journey and I have enjoyed it thoroughly. I have been working here for two years with the same artists and team. So they all have become like a family to me now but I guess this is the time when I should move on. The last day on set has been an emotional one. I am going to miss my make up room, the set, all my co-stars and the entire team of technicians.”

We also asked Manish to reveal about his future plans regarding making a comeback on screen. He shared with us, “Nothing has been planned yet. I will work on myself after moving on from this show. I am ready to play any kind of role. I just want to take a break for few days and then get back to work.”

Good luck, Manish.