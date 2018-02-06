I am elated to be working with Mohit Raina & Mukul Dev: Gaurav Vasudev

The soon to be launched channel Discovery Jeet has already become talk of the town for the kind of shows that will be rolled on the channel. 21 Sarfarosh: Saragarhi 1897 indeed is a show that we all are looking forward to because of its storyline and stellar cast.

Mukul Dev (Afghani Pashtun) and Mohit Raina (Havildar Ishwar Singh) will be seen playing two of the most prominent characters in the show. The story revolves around the battle that was fought between Sikh soliders of the British Indian Army and Pashtun Orakzai tribesmen.

The biggest struggle of the show is how the makers will be portraying a day’s event in a 65 episode show. Gaurav Vasudev will be seen playing a role of a messenger in the show who is elated on being a part this show that marks an eminent historic event.

Watson who will be the only one who would know how to operate through the Heliograph machine (the one that is used to communicate through a machine in the olden days) will be played by Gaurav. The actor has been a part of many popular shows such as Sher-E-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh, Uttaran, Jaanbaaz Sindbaad, Suryaputra Karn, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein among other shows and has essayed cameo roles with precision.

In a tete-a-tete with TellyChakkar Gaurav shares that 21 Sarfarosh: Saragarhi is his first time working with Mukul Dev and Mohit Raina and he is excited and happy about being a part of the show.

On his character, the actor stated, “I got to learn alot while shooting with the cast and both Mohit & Mukul. I am playing an important role in the show as I will be the only one who would know how to operate a Heliograph machine and for that I had to undergo a proper training for the role.”

The cast of the show is eagerly waiting for 12 February as the show will go air on Discovery Jeet on the launch of the channel. TellyChakkar wishes the cast of the show good luck for the launch of the show.