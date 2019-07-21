I am extremely shocked with the news: Sucheta Khanna on Shivlekh Singh’s shocking death

MUMBAI: The sad demise of child artiste, Shivlekh Singh, who has worked in shows like Sasural Simar Ka, Kesari Nandan and Sriman Srimati, has left the industry in shock. In a shocking incident, he lost his life in Raipur.



According to a report in PTI, “The accident took place around 3 pm in Dharsiwa area, Raipur.” Superintendent of Police Arif Sheikh further added, “While Shivlekh died on the spot, his mother Lekhna and father Shivendra Singh and another person identified as Naveen Singh were injured.”



Actress Sucheta Khanna who has worked with Shivlekh is extremely shocked with the news. She told SpotboyE.com, "I worked with him in Sriman Srimati, last year, where he played my son. I am extremely shocked with the news. It just shows how unpredictable our lives are. He was a very talented, disciplined, well-mannered and well-brought up boy. He was excellent in electronics and technology. Whenever I faced any kind of problem in my WhatsApp or Facebook applications, he used to resolve it immediately. A bright and talented person has left the world, I would say. I am in big shock. I just pray that may god bless his soul and give his family the courage to overcome this. It would be so difficult for them that we can't even think. He was their only child, after all.”



Sucheta further shared with the portal, "I really have some beautiful moments with him. Such a brilliant actor he was. We started our show for Happy Channel and we used to shoot in Gemini studio. Then the show went on hold as the channel didn't launch and then it aired on SAB TV. So, when I met him after a gap he had grown so tall and I told him, ‘Shivlekh abto continuity ka problem hoga you are grown up now.’ I remember his mother telling me, ‘Do let me know when you get some roles for him’ and today I am feeling so bad about it. I am feeling so sad that talking to you about it on phone is not easy for me. Bhaut ajeeb mehsoos kar rahi hoon main. He was such a small baccha.”



May Shivlekh Singh’s family finds the strength to deal with the crisis!