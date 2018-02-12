I am feeling proud to play Mahmudullah: Shakkur Rana

Mumbai: A new Hindi GEC, Discovery Jeet is set to cater to the audience with a bunch of good and entertaining shows from tonight (13th February).



21 Sarfarosh: Saragarhi 1897 (Contiloe) is certainly going to be channel's ambitious project because of its concept and stellar cast.



Talented actor Shakkur Rana, who was last seen on Big Magic's Shaktipeeth Ke Bhairav is playing the key role of Mahmudullah in the series who will be introduced as the king of Afghan.



TellyChakkar got chatty with Shakkur to know more about his role and experiece of being a part of the project.

Talking about his role, Shakkur told us, "Mahmudullah is a very strong character. Gulbaad shah (Mukul Dev) comes to take help from him to increase his power and further the duo join hands to attack on Saragarhi. Mahmudullah is a strong planner and he will be shown in a very subtle way."



"The is show is beginning from today and I am quite excited about it. I am hoping that the people will like my character," he added.



21 Sarfarosh: Saragarhi 1897 is one-of-its-kind of a show and the team has extensively shot in different locations to give it a real feel. Sharing his experience on same, Shakkur further told us, "We have shot in Ladakh and up on the mountains where Oxygen was low. So far, most of my scenes have been with Mukul Dev ji and its been a great experience shooting with him."

"I have done many shows before but this is the longest one I have done so far. I am feeling proud to play this role," signed off Shakkur.



TellyChakkar wishes Shakkur all the best for his newest stint!