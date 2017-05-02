I am glad Venkatapuram is my debut film: Mahima Makwana

Every tinsel town actor aims to shine on the silver screen!!!

Pretty and talented actress Mahima Makwana, who was last seen in &TV’s popular series Adhuri Kahaani Humari, is going to live her dream in real pretty soon.

Mahima is quite excited and looking forward to the release of her debut film Venkatapuram. In a conversation with Tellychakkar.com, the actress talks about her movie and experience of shooting for the same.

Excerpts from the interview –

Mahima told us, “My experience of shooting for this movie has been like a roller coaster ride. I said yes to this film because of the script. Also, until this film, I had only done TV and I wanted to expand my horizon. It was a very important step for me and I loved every moment of shooting for this film. Venkatapuram has also taught me a lot since it was my first step towards a different medium. We shot for the movie at some of the prime locations in Mangalore, Vishakhapatnam and Hyderabad."

“Firstly the script is the hero of the film; the main substance. Secondly, this is Rahul’s (Dayakiran) comeback and he has been a lovely co-star who is very supportive,” she shared talking about why she took up the project.

The pretty lady also talked about the challenges she faced while shooting the film.

She quipped, “The most difficult part of shooting for the movie was the language. Sometimes, I used to go blank because you can’t portray emotions of your character, if you don’t understand the language. I had a tutor in Mumbai and I used to get the scripts in English (Telugu words in English). I used to pen down the meanings and then do the rehearsals. I have started talking in Telugu now but I am not so fluent with it.”

Mahima is happy with the response that the film brought to her from people all around.

She shared with us, “Venkatapuram is my dream of reaching out to a bigger audience and this was out of my comfort zone. My fans and family, everyone is excited and waiting to see me on the bigger screen. It’s a special one for everyone because it’s my debut film. I have loved working with the amazing team. I am glad that Venkatapuram is my debut project as it’s not an ordinary film. The trailer itself has created a buzz all over South which is a big achievement for us. I am excited but nervous too. I am looking forward to the release now keeping my hopes high and I hope that the film gets all the love that it deserves.”

“Initially, I was little skeptical about going ahead with the movie as it was a new zone for me and I thought whether the audience will accept me or not but I am loving the response in South and really want to do some good work down there,” signed off the actress.

Good luck, Mahima.