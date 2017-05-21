I am going to have super fun in KKK: Karan Wahi

Popular TV actor and host Karan Wahi is all geared up for his upcoming reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ on Colors.

The eighth season of the series will see him perform some daredevil stunts along with 11 other contestants.

In conversation with Tellychakkar.com he shared,” Khatron Ke Khiladi is a very dare-devilish and different show. Something that will push us to our limits. It’s the third time that I have been offered this series, and I had to say yes this time. I couldn’t be a part of it earlier due to some date issues but now I’m glad that I am overboard. KKK has had great contestants and an even greater content, and I’m really excited for it.”

Talking about shooting in Spain he says,” I am very thrilled about shooting in Spain. It’s a country that I have always looked forward to explore and I am reading about the place. If unfortunately I get eliminated early on the show, I will travel in Spain and explore the cuisine because I’m a big foodie.”

When asked about how mentally and physically prepared he is for the show he replied, ”Physically, I have become fitter now. I have always been in fitness, and I have worked upon my endurance and strength. Mentally, I don’t know how strong I am for competition. It’s certainly not a cake walk but all I know is that winning and losing doesn’t matter, I just don’t want to give up.”

He further adds, "I don’t want to worry about what will happen. We don’t know which stunts are planned for us. I am just going to have fun on the show and I hope viewers enjoy it too.”

A lot is said about the participation of national wrestler Geeta Phogat. When we asked if he is insecure about her, he quipped, "I don’t think having her on KKK is a disadvantage. Let’s not put undue pressure on her. The only advantage she has is that she’s mentally strong for competition.”

Good luck Karan!!!