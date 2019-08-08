I am going to miss him a lot: Bhumika Gurung on Indraneil Sengupta

MUMBAI: The show Nimki Mukhiya has made an audience for itself. However, the show is all set to wrap up this week. The makers will return with its second season called Nimki Vidhayak. Bhumika and Abhishek Sharma will continue on the show, while Indraneil Sengupta, who currently plays Abhimanyu Singh, will not be seen in the second season. The actor has opted out, as he feels that there isn’t much left to explore as far as his character is concerned.

Bhumika who shares a strong bond with Indraneil on the set is highly upset to discover that he is not a part of the show. She told SpotboyE.com, "I am going to miss him a lot. The moment I got to know that he will no more be part of the show I cried also. I don't know what exactly happened but I think probably as an actor he has more things to do or wanted to do something different. Now I can just wish him all the best. He is been an amazing co-star to work with. Because first impression I had about him was dude he is so serious. And he was such a senior and experienced actor, I also used to feel that I have to keep that thing every time in my mind. But when we started shooting together and we got to know each one of us and not just him. We turned out as a bunch of crazy people. I am really going to miss all that fun on sets."

Speaking about his reason of bidding adieu to the show, Indraneil told Bombay Times, “I have been a part of this show for two years and I felt that there isn’t anything more that I can add to my character creatively. Also, at this point, I would like to explore other opportunities and do different things."