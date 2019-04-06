I am a happily married family man in my real life: Taarak Mehta actor Shyam Pathak

MUMBAI: TV actor Shyam Pathak, who has become world famous with his character of Popatlal in SAB TV’s popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is a happily married man in his real life.



Yes, unlike his character Popatlal, who is always on the hunt to find a life partner for himself, Shyam is a complete family person.



In a chat with TellyChakkar, Shyam shared some interesting facts about his personal life. He said, ‘My character Popatlal and I are poles apart. Popatlal is an extrovert and keeps fighting, while I am not at all like that in my actual life.’



Watch this exclusive video to know more interesting traits about him.