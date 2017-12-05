Hot Downloads

Home > Tv > Tv News
News

I am honest to everything, be it my work or a relationship - Additi Gupta

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Dec 2017 06:11 PM

Actress Additi Gupta, known for shows like Qubool Hai, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil and Ishqbaaz, credits her father for her personality. 

She says that her father taught her to be an honest person and that she shares a special bond with him.

"I share a fun-filled relationship with my father. We fight like siblings. He has brought me up with a lot of care and he continues to pamper me. We share a special bond with each other. There are times when we fight and scream at each other, but we apologize as well. We also play games like Ludo, Chess, Badminton, Volleyball, Tennis and video games.

I am thankful to him for being a friend more than a Dad. He inspires me. He has taught me to be hardworking, to keep patience and most importantly be responsible and honest to everything, whether it's my work or a relationship," quips Additi.

Tags > Additi Gupta, Qubool Hai, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, Ishqbaaz, Ludo, Chess, badminton, volleyball, tennis, video games,

