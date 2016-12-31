I am imperfect: Anu Malik

The mega reality show Indian Idol is back on Sony Entertainment Television.

Produced by Fremantle, the series has returned with the original judges trio of Sonu Nigam, Farah Khan and Anu Malik.

The show recently held a grand press conference and we got talking to the judges at the do.

The ‘shayar’ and always candid, Anu Malik got chatty with us as he shared the reality between him and Farah, who are seen locking horns in the reality series. “A lot of people tend to believe that it is scripted but it is not. Nothing is changed or planned with us. Farah and I are like super active kids who tend to have different opinions and we fight. But we are family and thus have no animosity between us. Also, someone rightly mentioned to me that I am an imperfect man. And that I feel is my charm.”

This season, the singer of Baahubali’s (south version) title song is also participating. With criticism coming on whether it was acceptable to have a professional singer onboard, Anu defending their move stated, “The guy might be well known in the south Indian film circuit but he has no base in Bollywood. He can’t even speak Hindi. But the effort he has been putting to get a grab of the language is impressive. Furthermore, we did not want to miss on such a talented crooner only because he has already sung for a film.”

Stating that today the music scene has seen a mammoth change, the composer said, “People do not want to spend time and money to sign up composers for original content. They rather want to get away easily and quickly by getting old stuff.”

Indian Idol airs every weekend at 8 pm on Sony TV.