I am a little clumsy at times and I too have a funny bone: Krystle Dsouza

Strengthening its comedy offering, Colors is all set to launch a light hearted comedy drama – Belan Waali Bahu. The show traces the lives of a mismatched couple Roopa Awasthi and Amarnath and how a ‘belan’ plays an important role in their lives. The stunning Krystle D’souza is making a comeback on the silver screen with ‘i’ as she will be essaying the lead role of ‘Roopa Awasthi’. She will be sharing the screen space with Actor, Producer and Writer Dheeraj Sarna who will be playing the role of her husband in the show.



Speaking about her first attempt in the comedy genre, Krystle D’souza said, “When the script was offered to me, I found it quite interesting as I had never explored this genre. Roopa’s clumsy and goofy nature intrigued me as even I am a little clumsy at times and I too have a funny bone. Plus, I think this show is perfect for me at this point since I like trying new and different roles, so what better than a comedy show like this. My viewers have never seen me in this goofy avatar before so it will be a breath of fresh air for them just as it is for me. I hope they enjoy and have fun watching my new show and I hope to get the same kind of love and support from the viewers in this new venture of mine.”



Essaying the role of Amarnath, Dheeraj Sarna said, “I am loving the fact that I am getting to do all the things that I love – Writing, acting and producing. Ladoo is neither your typical romantic or an egotistical male. Though my character is ‘Khadoos’, but there is punch in that as well. The story will beautifully highlight how after marriage, all husbands are the same and they don’t understand the value of their wives and take them for granted. Not only am I enjoying my character, but the other characters as well.”



Belan Waali Bahu is definitely going to tickle your funny bones.