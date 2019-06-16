I am looking forward to getting good independent roles: Shobhit Johri

There are thousands of actors who play supporting roles to the protagonists, give the film a new lease of credibility, and are as, if not more, talented than the main leads. However, they do not receive as much fame and stardom as they deserve. In our Casting Call segment, we present a list of some of the most significant Indian television, web, and Bollywood actors who we hope eventually get their due in the future.Â Â

Actor Shobhit Johri, who was recently seen in the film Bharat, says that films always excited him. Talking about it, he says, 'Films have fascinated me since childhood. After my class 12, I got into the Merchant Navy and became a senior officer on board ships. I used to make short videos about the Merchant Navy and sea life and used to upload them on YouTube. The makers took notice of me when they were casting for Bharat and called me for an audition and took a test. I got selected for the role of 1st Officer, and I was told that I would have to shoot for 15 days in Malta. I was overwhelmed when I got to know that I would get to work with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.'

The actorâ€™s character leads the pirate fight sequence shot on the ship in the film. He says that people are loving his performance. 'I am getting feedback from people that I stood out and that they have loved my acting. It feels nice to be appreciated for the hard work I have put in,' he says.

Talking about working with the team, he says, 'Senior actors Satish Kaushik and Salman Khan boosted my confidence. Ali Sir, the director, appreciated my work and said it would reflect well on screen. Sunil Grover was charming and warm as usual.'

Talking about his future plans, Shobhit says, 'As of now, I am looking forward to getting good independent roles and polishing my acting skills.'

All the best, Shobhit!Â