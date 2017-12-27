Hot Downloads

I am lucky to share my Birthday with Salman Khan: Manu Punjabi

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Dec 2017 07:12 PM

Bigg Boss 10 contestant Manu Punjabi says he feels glad and lucky to celebrate his birthday with host and bollywood star, Salman Khan.

"Its my luck to share my birthday date with Salman Khan. He is a mentor to me. He has changed me in the reality game. It use to be my golden moment, the time we shoot weekend episodes. I used to get family vibes from him. I'm also a big fan of his music and movies. I wish to debut in bollywood with his films," Manu said.

As for celebrations, he said, "I started my day by praying to my mother and visited the church last night as I was really missing her. I am my mumma's boy! I later went to Gurudwara and Sidhivinayak temple for blessings."

Happy Birthday Manu!





