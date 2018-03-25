I am not ‘Bigg Boss’ material: Sourabh Raaj Jain

Actor Sourabh Raaj Jain, who is known for his show Mahabharata says that he would love to be part of a reality show. The actor adds that these shows will help his fan base know him as a person. “I would love to do a dance show, a travel based show would also be great. I feel my fans will really get to know me better,” he says.

The actor says that he had got a few offers, but things did not materialise. “Post Mahabharat, I did get offers for reality shows but due to one reason or another, they did not materialise,” he says.

Sourabh is very keen on being part of a dance reality show. Ask him who he loves to see dancing on screen, and he says, “Hrithik Roshan is my favourite dancer in Bollywood. He makes even difficult steps look easy and classy.”

Where shows like Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi are concerned, Sourabh says that he would love to be part of the latter. “I am not Bigg Boss material at all, so I will not be able stay away from my family, no phones, no messages, it’s very difficult. I would like to try Khatron Ke Khiladi as the show is thrilling.”