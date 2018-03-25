Home > Tv > Tv News
News

I am not ‘Bigg Boss’ material: Sourabh Raaj Jain

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Mar 2018 11:00 AM

Actor Sourabh Raaj Jain, who is known for his show Mahabharata says that he would love to be part of a reality show. The actor adds that these shows will help his fan base know him as a person. “I would love to do a dance show, a travel based show would also be great. I feel my fans will really get to know me better,” he says.

The actor says that he had got a few offers, but things did not materialise. “Post Mahabharat, I did get offers for reality shows but due to one reason or another, they did not materialise,” he says.

Sourabh is very keen on being part of a dance reality show. Ask him who he loves to see dancing on screen, and he says, “Hrithik Roshan is my favourite dancer in Bollywood. He makes even difficult steps look easy and classy.”

Where shows like Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi are concerned, Sourabh says that he would love to be part of the latter. “I am not Bigg Boss material at all, so I will not be able stay away from my family, no phones, no messages, it’s very difficult. I would like to try Khatron Ke Khiladi as the show is thrilling.”

Tags > Bigg Boss, Sourabh Raaj Jain, material, Hrithik Roshan, Mahabharata,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Grand finale of Sony TV's Super Dancer 2

Grand finale of Sony TV's Super Dancer 2
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Ravi Dubey
Ravi Dubey
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Shaheer Sheikh
Shaheer Sheikh
Shabbana Mullani
Shabbana Mullani
Poonam Joshi
Poonam Joshi
Jay Bhanushali
Jay Bhanushali
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Tia Bajpai
Tia Bajpai
Siddharth Arora
Siddharth Arora
Romit Raj
Romit Raj

poll

Which show did you like the most?

Which show did you like the most?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which TV actress looks pretty with a nose ring?

Which TV actress looks pretty with a nose ring?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days