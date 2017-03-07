I am not dating anyone: Jhinal Belani

Actress Jhinal Belani was romantically linked to her Gujarati film "Polam Pol" co-star Jimmit Trivedi after she shared a photograph with him on social media last week. However, she says she is just friends with the actor and is single right now.



Jhinal, who is currently seen in the sitcom "Har Mard Ka Dard", got surprised by fans' reactions when she shared an image of herself with Jimmit last week on Instagram.



"It was hilarious as I got congratulatory message and I had to delete the post to avoid misunderstandings," Jhinal said in a statement.



"But I am glad that my work with Jimmit was appreciated and he happens to be one of the best friends I have in showbiz. And I am not dating anyone at this point as my entire focus is on my career," she added.



"Har Mard Ka Dard" is aired on Life OK.



(Source: IANS)