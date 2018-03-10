I am not here to survive but to grow: Krrip Suri on quitting Jeet Gayi

Mumbai: The media has already reported that the lead face of Jeet Gayi Toh Piya More (Jay Production) Krrip Suri, who played the role of Adhiraj has quit the show.

The thespian was against the idea of portraying a father with a more matured personality than he projected so far post the leap. He has wrapped up his shoot and Adhiraj is shown dead in the show.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Krrip to know if quitting was a difficult decision for him and his entire take on the introduction of a leap in the show.

He shared, “Nothing is difficult and actors should be well prepared for such developments. Since I was not convinced with the idea of aging and portraying a father at this point of my career, I decided to quit Jeet Gayi... It was a mutual decision. I cannot create hurdles for myself by playing fatherly roles at this moment. But I am happy that the character of Adhiraj came to my life and like my all other roles, I will cherish this stint too lifelong.”

When probed further if the leap was really required, he said, “Well, I cannot comment on it. At the end its business and it was a call taken by the makers.”

(Also Read: Krrip Suri protects his Jeet Gayi... co-star from fire)

On whether Krrip thinks that the show’s ratings will be affected, he responded, “It might, but eventually viewers will get used to a new face and will respond positively to the changes in the show. All these things are pretty normal in television. Aaj mai gaya hu kal koi aur aayega and viewers will start liking the other actor as well. I don’t want the viewers to stop watching Jeet Gayi Toh Piya More due to my exit.”

Mentioning how Krrip’s co-actors responded when he announced his decision, he shared, “When you work together, the team becomes like your family. Everyone was quite upset. In fact on my last day of shoot there were tears in everyone’s eyes. For me money is not the priority but the love from people.”

In a cut throat competition, it is very rare for things to fall into place and it is all the more rare to win the race of bagging a character which stands-out.

What do you think about Krrip Suri?

When we questioned Krrip if he fears the same, he replied, “I count it as a journey and eventually everything comes to an end. I take my career very positively and I am very honest towards my work. Lights... camera and action these words are life to me. I am not here to survive but to grow.”

(Also Read: Shoaib Ibrahim to play the male lead in Jeet Gayi?)

TellyChakkar exclusively reported that Shoaib Ibrahim will replace Krrip Suri in the show. Also, Sakshi Sharma is roped to play the parallel lead.