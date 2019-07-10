News

I am not married to Romanch Mehta, clarifies Sangeeta Kapure

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
10 Jul 2019 07:31 PM

MUMBAI: Actress Sangeeta Kapure, who is currently a part of Star Plus’ Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, recently visited the den of TellyChakkar. The actress looked gorgeous and came across a fun-loving and down-to-earth person.

Sangeeta cleared the air about her relationship status!

Sangeeta was once in a relationship with actor Romanch Mehta, who is currently seen in Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji. The duo dated for 9 years and were about to get married. However, due to unknown reasons, they parted ways.

The actress spoke about it in brief, stating, 'Well, people think that I am married to Romanch, but I want to clear this misconception. I was never married to him. Yes, we were supposed to get engaged. ,However things were not great between us, so we mutually decided to part ways. But we are good friends and exchange greetings whenever we meet at any function.'

Sangeeta wishes to settle down. She said, 'I am very single and waiting for a prince charming to come and take me away.'

When we contacted Romanch, he added, 'We both don’t hold any grudges against each other, and my good wishes are always with her.'

