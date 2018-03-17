I am not prepared to direct short films or web series: Phalguni Chatterjee

Kolkata: Theatre-film-television personality Phalguni Chatterjee says that he has no plans to direct short films or web series as of now but would like to act in them.

These days, web series and short films are ruling the internet so when we asked if he watches the same and would be interested to act in them, he said to TellyChakkar, “I don't get that time to watch. But I'm interested (to act in them). In fact, I have acted in some short films.”

Chatterjee has acted in short films like Diary of a Psychopath and Check-Mate. Both the films saw him as the protagonist. Diary of a psychopath has been directed by Abhinandan Dutta while Sanjiban Nath has helmed Check-Mate.

Considering his vast experience in the field of entertainment, will he be interested in directing web series or short film, we asked to which he candidly said, “I am not that prepared.”

Currently, Chatterjee is seen in the role of Nityakali in the period drama Prothom Protisruti, which airs on Colors Bangla.

