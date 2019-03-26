I am not quitting Taarak Mehta, says Disha Vakani’s brother Mayur

MUMBAI: The comeback of Disha Vakani (Dayaben) in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a hot topic of discussion in the industry currently. It is been a while since the actress has gone on maternity leave.



The 40-year-old is happily married to chartered accountant Mayur Padia and was blessed with a baby girl in November 2017. Subsequently, the return of Disha in the show has been a mystery.



As per the latest development, it has been reported that Disha has been given a 30-day ultimatum from the production house. If she doesn’t turn up to the sets by then, the makers at Neela Telefilms will take the final call of replacing her.



It was also reported that actor Mayur Vakani, who plays Disha’s brother Sunderlal in the show, is quitting Taarak Mehta.



However, Mayur refuted the rumours and exclusively told us, ‘Taarak Mehta is my favourite show, and along with being a part of the show, I am also an avid watcher. I don’t know how my quitting news started circulating, but I want to clarify that it is incorrect. I am very much a part of the show and will stay until the show is on.’



Mayur and Disha are siblings in real life as well. After clarity from Mayur, we hope even Disha takes a call.