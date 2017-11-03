Even as the news broke that south actress Gehana Vasisth has been sued for Rs 1 crore by Bigg Boss contestant Arshi Khan's publicist Flynn Remedios, Gehana Vasisth's spokesperson Suresh Shetty said Gehana cares a damn and is not scared of any legal notice.

It may be recalled that Gehana Vasisth has been making wild allegations against Arshi Khan and several other Bigg Boss contestants including Bandgi Kalra, Priyank Sharma, Vikas Gupta, Shilpa Shinde and the others. Now, it seems that Arshi's team has had enough of Gehana's antics and decided to pull her up.

We asked Gehana what she had to say about it all and she quipped, "Mein kissi ke baap se nahi darti, I am not scared of Flynn Remedios. Arshi Khan and her publicist can go to hell".

According to a news report published on a portal, Arshi Khan's publicist Flynn Remedios has sued south actress Gehana Vasisth for Rs 1 crore for making scandalous and defamatory statements.

Earlier, Arshi's publicist, Flynn Remedios had earlier sued a Bigg Boss contestant Priyank Sharma for Rs 50 lakh, alleging that he made a "fake" controversial news about Arshi in public. He has demanded an unconditional apology from Priyank.