I am not someone who would flaunt six-pack abs just for the heck of it: Shantanu Maheshwari

He is a dancer, actor, choreographer, and a Khaton Ka Khiladi. We are talking about none other than the dynamic Shantanu Maheshwari. Fondly known as Tannu among his close friends, Shantanu’s latest piece of work in Medically Yours is getting appreciation from the audiences. In a candid chat with TellyChakkar, Shantanu spoke at length about his passion for dance, his chocolate boy image, and his parents’ reaction on his smoking scene in the web-series. Read on to know more.

You don't smoke but did for the series. What was your parents' reaction?

The web-series has just released, so I don't think my parents have really seen all the episodes as yet. However, they know that being an actor requires me to do different things on screen, which are all just a part of my role. And both my parents are pretty mature as individuals and know what I am getting into! So it honestly isn't that much of an issue!

How do you feel when people give you a chocolate boy tag? Do you want to break that image?

Well, I accept that tag, but I never expected to be put under the chocolate boy tag, so there is no expectation of it being removed! So it's not like I am working towards making myself look like something or someone, as I am a person who goes with the flow. I take up the project if I really feel passionate about it and feel that I can pull it off, and that's how I approach my work! I go with my gut feeling and do not worry about other's reactions to what I am doing or how they will or will not stereotype me in any way!

With the current trend of actors flaunting six packs, do you want to follow the trend?

I am not someone who would flaunt six-pack abs just for the heck of it, but if it ever becomes a requirement for my character to have that kind of a body, only then will I work on it.

Did you ever imagine becoming a doctor in real life?

I honestly never imagined myself becoming a doctor, as I knew it just wasn't my thing!

What did your parents want him to become?

I was a commerce student, so my parents expected me to do CA, and I had also thought the same, but life had other plans for me!

As in your reel life, were you ever in a situation wherein you were confused between dancing and another career?

No, I didn't have to face that kind of scenario ever, as my calling towards my passion was very clear!

What kind of roles are you looking forward to?

Good challenging roles that I haven't worked on before. Roles that make me step out of my comfort zone, as that is how you can grow as an actor. And I want to keep growing, keep learning, and always aim to experiment with something new!