News

I am not someone who would flaunt six-pack abs just for the heck of it: Shantanu Maheshwari

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
01 Jun 2019 11:02 AM

He is a dancer, actor, choreographer, and a Khaton Ka Khiladi. We are talking about none other than the dynamic Shantanu Maheshwari. Fondly known as Tannu among his close friends, Shantanu’s latest piece of work in Medically Yours is getting appreciation from the audiences. In a candid chat with TellyChakkar, Shantanu spoke at length about his passion for dance, his chocolate boy image, and his parents’ reaction on his smoking scene in the web-series. Read on to know more.

You don't smoke but did for the series. What was your parents' reaction?

The web-series has just released, so I don't think my parents have really seen all the episodes as yet. However, they know that being an actor requires me to do different things on screen, which are all just a part of my role. And both my parents are pretty mature as individuals and know what I am getting into! So it honestly isn't that much of an issue! 

How do you feel when people give you a chocolate boy tag? Do you want to break that image?

Well, I accept that tag, but I never expected to be put under the chocolate boy tag, so there is no expectation of it being removed! So it's not like I am working towards making myself look like something or someone, as I am a person who goes with the flow. I take up the project if I really feel passionate about it and feel that I can pull it off, and that's how I approach my work! I go with my gut feeling and do not worry about other's reactions to what I am doing or how they will or will not stereotype me in any way! 

With the current trend of actors flaunting six packs, do you want to follow the trend?

I am not someone who would flaunt six-pack abs just for the heck of it, but if it ever becomes a requirement for my character to have that kind of a body, only then will I work on it. 

Did you ever imagine becoming a doctor in real life?

I honestly never imagined myself becoming a doctor, as I knew it just wasn't my thing! 

What did your parents want him to become?

I was a commerce student, so my parents expected me to do CA, and I had also thought the same, but life had other plans for me! 

As in your reel life, were you ever in a situation wherein you were confused between dancing and another career?

No, I didn't have to face that kind of scenario ever, as my calling towards my passion was very clear! 

What kind of roles are you looking forward to?

Good challenging roles that I haven't worked on before. Roles that make me step out of my comfort zone, as that is how you can grow as an actor. And I want to keep growing, keep learning, and always aim to experiment with something new! 

Tags > flaunt six-pack abs, Shantanu Maheshwari, Khaton Ka Khiladi, dancer, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

  • Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Sameer's huge drama...
  • Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Naira's death...
  • Yeh Hai Mohabbatein[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Sahil's shocking...
  • Charitraheen 2[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Hoichoi returns with...
  • Anuj Kohli[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Guddan actor Anuj Kohli...
  • Meet Kushal Tandon’s newest family member[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Meet Kushal Tandon’s...
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Aalesha
Tina Desai
Tina Desai
Srishty Rode
Srishty Rode
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Tanuj Virwani
Tanuj Virwani
Ashima Bhalla
Ashima Bhalla
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan

past seven days