There is news doing the rounds about Star Plus' Yeh Hai Mohabbatein going abroad once again to shoot an important romantic track between Ruhi and Nikhil.

And seeing our favourite stars entertain us against the backdrop of scenic beauty definitely is a visual treat. The cast has shot abroad multiple times. the locations include Australia and Singapore.

And, there is news that once again, the makers are planning to shoot a plot twisting sequence in the city of Budapest in Europe. However, Ribbhu clarifies that though the team would be heading there, he would not be a part of the track shot abroad.

He says, "well, there has been news about Nikhil and Ruhi's love story in Europe. However, I am not going abroad I am not a part of the track."

Will you miss Nikhil and Ruhi's romance?