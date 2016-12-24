I am not with Yuvraj now but you never know...we might unite again: Producer Pearl Grey

Producer Pearl Grey (promoter at Spellbound Productions) has been a tad on the patchy side pertaining to matters of the heart.

After two failed marriages (one with celebrated TV producer Rajan Shahi), Pearl, as per media reports, has parted ways with long time boyfriend Yuvraj Malhotra.

Tellychakkar.com spoke to Pearl five years ago wherein she confessed being in a relationship with Yuvraj and added that she would share her life with him, minus the binding cord of matrimony.

(You can read the full interview here: I want to be with Yuvraj forever, but don't want to marry him: Pearl Grey)

Well, the fairy tale passionate affair has come to a grinding halt.

Speaking to Tellychakkar.com, Pearl, who has always been vocal about her feelings, said: “Yes, I and Yuvraj are not together as of now. But our relationship has always been a roller coaster ride, been through many ups and downs.”

She continued: “My family and friends don’t even believe that we have parted permanently. We keep breaking-up and then get back being together. You never know, we might unite tomorrow. Let’s see what’s in store for us.”

Well, love is mysterious and we wish the two a blissful life ahead!!!