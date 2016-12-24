Hot Downloads

Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Yashdeep Nain
Yashdeep Nain
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Elli Avram
Elli Avram
Vanni Sharma
Vanni Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma

quickie
Akshay Dogra

Barun Sobti is my 2am friend: Akshay Dogra

more quickie Click Here

poll

Salman throws Priyanka out of BB 10: right or wrong?

Salman throws Priyanka out of BB 10: right or wrong?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

I am not with Yuvraj now but you never know...we might unite again: Producer Pearl Grey

By TellychakkarTeam
24 Dec 2016 07:06 PM

Producer Pearl Grey (promoter at Spellbound Productions) has been a tad on the patchy side pertaining to matters of the heart.

After two failed marriages (one with celebrated TV producer Rajan Shahi), Pearl, as per media reports, has parted ways with long time boyfriend Yuvraj Malhotra.

Tellychakkar.com spoke to Pearl five years ago wherein she confessed being in a relationship with Yuvraj and added that she would share her life with him, minus the binding cord of matrimony.

(You can read the full interview here: I want to be with Yuvraj forever, but don't want to marry him: Pearl Grey)

Well, the fairy tale passionate affair has come to a grinding halt.

Speaking to Tellychakkar.com, Pearl, who has always been vocal about her feelings, said: “Yes, I and Yuvraj are not together as of now. But our relationship has always been a roller coaster ride, been through many ups and downs.”

She continued: “My family and friends don’t even believe that we have parted permanently. We keep breaking-up and then get back being together. You never know, we might unite tomorrow. Let’s see what’s in store for us.”

Well, love is mysterious and we wish the two a blissful life ahead!!!

Tags > Producer Pearl Grey, break-up, CONFIRMS, boyfriend, Spellbound Productions, Rajan Shahi, Yuvraj Malhotra,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top