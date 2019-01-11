I am okay with my attention grabbing assets: Gandii Baat 2 actress Anveshi Jain

MUMBAI: ALT Balaji’s ‘Gandii Baat’, seems to have hit it out of the park once again. Season 2 was applauded for its out of the box content, striking performances, and enrapturing screenplay. But overshadowing every good thing about the show, the leaked lesbian lovemaking scene between Anveshi Jain and Flora Saini caught more eyeballs than expected. The show occupied number one spot on the trending list which in turn directly influenced the lives of two actresses positively as well as negatively.

While on one hand, the undue attention and obscene comments seemed torturing for Anveshi (one of the two actors), on the other she was flooded with offers for big-budget movies and television shows (both reality-based and fictional). The chemistry between Flora and her seems to be working. However, amid everything, the Gandii Baat actress is neither complaining nor basking in the attention and glory.

“I strongly believe in ‘calling of the universe’. When I read the script of Gandii Baat, my gut feeling was very positive. It just felt right and I surrendered to it. And indeed it was the right decision. I have no regrets about it because I am well aware of the fact that I have not done anything that hasn’t been seen before. I feel, for some reason, it’s just my body that’s getting me unwanted and extra attention. Moreover, immoderate comments on social media platforms including Instagram is just adding fuel to the fire,” commented Anveshi on the entire episode.

Just a single scene - which in fact is not very explicit in terms of skin show – will hopefully be seen in the positive light, as this could be a totally new career shift for this motivational speaker, dating coach, and singer.