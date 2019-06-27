I am a performance-oriented actor: Deepika Singh

MUMBAI: After a long sabbatical, Deepika Singh is back on television as the female lead of Colors’ Kawach. Deepika is a mother of a two-year old and is balancing her acting and family both. We spoke to the lady in a candid chat, and she had some interesting things to say about her personal and professional life.



Deepika shot to immense popularity with Diya Aur Baati Hum, in which she played the role of IPS officer Sandhya. Her chemistry with the male lead Anas Rashid was most loved. Speaking about the chemistry and the response she is getting from her new show, Deepika said, 'I am getting a very good response for Kawach. I am a performance-oriented actor, and what matters in the end is how you emote and perform. My chemistry with Anas on television was well received, and the rumours about us not gelling well were sham. We both are professionals and focused towards our work.'



When asked Deepika about juggling between her motherhood and acting career, she averred, 'My mother-in-law and the entire family are extremely cooperative. They take care of my child, and as and when I find time, I make sure to give him my undivided attention. My family gives me unconditional support. Now, he is two years old and goes to play school. Sometimes, during night shifts, he misses me, but my husband takes care of him. The most important thing here is trust. I trust my mother-in-law, sister-in-law, and my husband, and they too know that I am in a very important phase of my career. My passion and art are very important for me. My first baby is my art. I left Delhi to come to Mumbai for my passion.'



When asked about Kawach not doing exceptionally well on BARC ratings, she cleared the air saying that they are doing very well on Colors and there is no denying it. The last time the TRPs came, it was also during the India versus Pakistan cricket match, and that is something people would switch on to.



'We are doing well, and we don’t count that day of the match. It is not at all low TRP. I am thoroughly enjoying shooting for Kawach, and it is challenging, which makes it all the more exciting. I want to thank my fans for all their love and support. The suspense and romance will once grow intense, so they have a lot in store for them,' she said.



Good luck, Deepika!