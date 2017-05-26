Hot Downloads

Tv News
News

I am a performer: Mukti Mohan

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 May 2017 06:56 PM

Gorgeous and talented actress Mukti Mohan is gearing up for the release of her short film “Born-Free” with talented actor Sumeet Vyas.
 
The actress has done a couple of reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 7, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, Zara Nach Ke Dikha, Comedy Circus Ka Jadoo and Bollywood  films like Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster, Hate Story and Kaanchi. 

Talking about her short film, Mukti told Tellychakkar.com, “For me born-free means uncontained, something which cannot be held, and which is free.”  
 
She also added saying, “Digital media, web series and short films are great medium. They have freedom of speech, and reach out to the large audience.”
 
Briefing us about her short film and her role, she said, “Born-free is a 40 minute long short film. The film talks about the individual who cannot be moulded by the society. The story, characters are unconventional.” 

She further said, “Since Vanya, my character in the film, is a travel blogger, my friend who is in the same profession gave me quite a lot of tips.  These people are on the go every time. Vanya is someone who makes friends very easily while travelling.”
 
When asked what she prefers more, dance or acting, she said, “I am a performer. I can’t separate my character. Acting, dancing, music…all involve performing and I enjoy doing everything.”
 
“I am proud of my sisters Shakti and Neeti; I have learnt many things from them. They have done great work in their career,” Mukti quipped when asked if she has broken away from the shackles of being known as just their sister.
 
Talking about her upcoming projects, she shared, “I have done few projects, and I am hopeful they will release soon.”
 
On asked what keeps her busy besides acting and dancing, she said, “I like sketching, running and sometimes cooking. When I get bored, I make plans for travelling” 
 
Way to go Mukti!!!


