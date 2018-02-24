I am playing bodyguard in Jibon Jyoti; it has Salman Khan feeling: Aindrilla Sharma

Kolkata: Actress Aindrilla Sharma is happy to do action sequences in her upcoming show, Jibon Jyoti, which will be aired on Star Jalsha.

The actress, who was previously seen in Colors Bangla's Jhumur, is playing the role of a bodyguard in Jibon Jyoti.

Speaking about her role, Aindrilla said to TellyChakkar, “I am essaying the character of Jyoti, a village girl. Her father is a bodyguard and so is she. She is the bodyguard of Sid (Ravi Shaw, hero of the story). She is very dutiful.”

“Actually, Jyoti is a victim of a tragic accident. She has a dark past. The story will talk about her struggle with society and family. And then one day, the hero will step into her life,” she added.

The promo of the show is out and it features Aindrilla doing some action packed sequences. When asked how challenging it is to portray such a character right in her second project, she said, “Yes, quite challenging. I have been training for quite some days now. I am learning ‘lathi Khela’ (stick fighting). I was even injured quite a few times during the training. However, I am enjoying my work.”

She further added with a smile, “It has that Salman Khan feeling, you know…I was daring and used to fight a lot back in school. Now I am happy to do the same here. This show will break the notion that only boys can do action.”

As reported earlier, Jibon Jyoti also stars Mishmee Das in a pivotal role and the promo features Mishmee, Ravi and Aindrilla.

Speaking about her co-actors, she commented, “Ravi is very serious about his acting. He is a very good co-artist. I was comfortable working with him. And Mishmee is a sweetheart as well as a very good actress. I loved working with her. The three of us enjoy a lot while working.”

