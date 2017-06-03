I am practical yet an emotional person: Mohan Kapoor

Television and film actor Mohan Kapoor is currently playing a vital role in upcoming TV show ‘Savitri Devi College and Hospital’ on Colors. In conversation with Tellychakkar.com, he shared a few details about his character, Dr. Anand.

He said, “I’m playing the founder of Savitri Devi College and Hospital and a heart surgeon. Dr. Anand is a practical business minded person. He understands his responsibilities as a doctor but is also aware of the fact that the hospital is his business. He believes that a doctor is not a God’s proxy and that one cannot run a hospital by being emotional. It’s a challenging and exciting role. Fortunately, I have friends and relatives who are doctors, so I’m aware of the general medical terms. Rest comes with the territory of the script.”

“It is my first time with Rashmi (Sharma) and I have to say; now I understand why she’s so big and successful. Her grasp of storytelling and the way she invested in the characters is brilliant,” he added.

We asked him if he connects with his on-screen character, he answered, “I am a practical and focused person in real life but I’m also extremely emotional; basically I am a mix of both. Like Dr. Anand, I would not do catastrophical things but yes I do avoid people who give me negative vibes.”

When asked whether the show is inspired from American TV series House, he said, “The storyline, characters and highpoints are not inspired by the series, but the realness of the relationships of doctors is similar. The show is a drama of human relationships that are faced with situations based on a medical backdrop. The idea is to put forward what goes into the minds of doctors and how they cope up with issues surrounding them.”

Talking about upcoming projects he shared that he just finished a Marathi feature film named ‘Maanjha’ which is expected to release in June.

Keep up the good work, Mohan!