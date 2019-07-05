I am shitting bricks thinking about comparisons with Rutuja Bagwe: Shweta Gulati on bagging Ananya, a Hindi play

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting updates from the entertainment industry.

Shweta Gulati, who rose to fame with Star One’s Remix, has bagged a lead role in an upcoming play titled Ananya.

Ananya is an acclaimed Marathi play with more than 200 shows across the country. Rutuja Bagwe played the title role in the project and gained accolades for her flawless performance. The play in Marathi was written and directed by Pratap Phad, who will yet again don the cap of the director for the Hindi adaption of the same play.

We contacted Shweta, and she confirmed the news and said with excitement, 'Yes, I am doing the project. It is one of the most challenging roles that has been offered to me, and I am super excited to be a part of it. The story is about a young, independent, and strong woman who is hit by a tragedy and how she overcomes it and emerges as the winner.'

We asked her if she was nervous, as there will be comparisons drawn with Rutuja’s performance, to which she said, 'Of course, there will be comparisons, and I am shitting bricks thinking about the same. Rutuja has made a benchmark, and I am stepping into some big shoes and have a lot of responsibilities to meet, but I believe this is what will drive me to give my all to the role and be honest to the character and the craft. It is one of the toughest roles of my career, and there are a lot of people putting in lot faith in me with Ananya. It is scary as well as exciting to push myself as an actor, so I am really looking forward to the project. Just hope that the theatre gods bless us and the play.'

As per sources, Shweta is training herself on various levels to deliver the best that she can.

Here’s wishing the actress all the best for her play.