I am still in shock over my win, says Rising Star 2 winner Hemant Brijwasi

Mumbai: After mesmerizing millions of viewers across the globe with singing that touched a million hearts, Rising Star 2 on COLORS TV saw a successful second season coming to an end with Hemant Brijwasi bagging the title of the winner and walked away with a cheque of INR 20 lacs. Conquering all obstacles and striving hard to win, Rohanpreet Singh and Vishnumaya bagged the second and the third place respectively.

The show spearheaded the theme #UthaoSochKiDeewar that truly helped showcase the struggles faced by these talented contestants, who fought stereotypes and were able to shatter prejudices, nationwide. This live audience engagement show saw participation of contestants from varied walks of life as there were no barriers in terms of age, language and social status. Their musical journey was followed by more than 130+ million viewers who strongly established a connect with them. The experts’ – Monali Thakur, Shankar Mahadevan & Diljit Dosanjh who walked through this journey with the contestants, felt a strong sense of pride with their progress. Popular celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Rekha, Sonakshi Sinha and Tiger Shroff amongst others were left enchanted by their melodies.

The atmosphere at the grand finale was filled with anxiety and excitement. While the three finalists Hemant Brijwasi, Rohanpreet Singh & Vishnumaya battled it out fiercely to win the coveted title, the audience waited with bated breath. A few of the past contestants like Sindhu Tai and Harmony Choir cheered excitedly for their friends on stage. Through live voting, their fate was left in the hands of the viewers, who would vote for their favorite contestant to be winner. That one contestant who overcame all he challenges with determination and with a voice so pure that he managed to win over the judges hearts and support from the public was none other than Hemant Brijwasi – the winner of Rising Star 2!

Hailing from Mathura, the young talented singer Hemant Brijwasi mesmerized the viewers with his brilliant performance on Rising Star 2. He has also sung in Vishal Skehar’s music direction in Arjun – The Warrior prince and also ‘Singh Sahab’ including many ad commercials. This talented singer along with Akhtar brothers also got a chance to sing a song for the upcoming movie ‘Soorma’.

Celebrating Rising Star’s second successful season, Manisha Sharma, Programming Head – COLORSstates, “Rising Star this year has some excellent talent along with great entertainment and yet again the viewers experienced the show live. This is the only reality show which is live through and through. And, Rising Star 2 finale will give way to Entertainment Ki Raat @9 with superstars, a limited edition of 12 episodes.”

Vipul D Shah, MD, and Founder of Optimystix Entertainment India Pvt. Ltdsaid, “The entire journey for the Rising Star 2 team has been very enriching as we had a joint vision and ensured its success yet again. We truly believe that the platform we have built will continue to give hope to aspiring singers and help one realize that true potential, hard work and dedication will always result in success. We congratulate Hemant Brijwasi on this momentous win and we are eager to see his journey ahead.”

On winning COLORS’ Rising Star 2, an excited Hemant Brijwasi exclaimed, “I am still in shock over my win. I am grateful to COLORS and Optimystix Entertainment for helping me leverage this magnificent platform of Rising Sar 2, the three experts who guided me, it makes me believe that dreams do come true, even for small town boys/girls like me. To the millions of viewers who loved, supported and voted for me, thank you is not enough to express my heartfelt gratitude for what you all have bestowed upon me.”