I am taking a lot from my journey of Vani Rani: Jitendra Nokewal

TellyChakkar had exclusively reported about &tv’s drama Vani Rani going off-air.

Owing to the low TRPs, the channel has decided to pull the show off-air and the last episode is set to air on the 2nd of March. The cast and crew are expected to wrap the shoot by 25th of February.

The team associated with the show is surely going to miss it and they will be moving on with lots of fond memories in their heart. Actor Jitendra Nokewal, who essayed a key role in Vani Rani, is surely going to miss the show and in a candid conversation with TellyChakkar, he shared his feeling about the same.

Jitendra told us, “Like all good things, even this has coming to an end. I have learned so much from this show and I am taking a lot with me from here. I have so many special memory associated with the show and if I have to say one then it has to be the ‘Rakhi’ celebrations on the sets.”

Further, we asked Jitendra about his future plans and the roles he is looking forward to play. He told us, “I am looking forward to do something light. Although my character Adi, in the show started off as a pretty light character but the way he transformed during the show and became too serious with time, was beyond my expectations. So, for now I want to do something lighter and of course I wouldn’t let go of any opportunity of a good role though.”

We wish you good luck for your future endeavors, Jitendra.