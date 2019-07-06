I am taking tips from my driver and security guard to play my character better: Zain Imam

A lot has been happening on and off the sets of the show Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna and it is everything interesting! With the track getting its intriguing twist, Zain Imam is getting more and more real both in terms of his character on screen, as well as off-screen. His sister in law, Janhvi Mittal has been constantly, after his life. She is leaving no stones unturned to humiliate and torture Kabir (played by Imam) and has even thrown him and his family out of their ancestral bungalow. Now, the family has to go live in a chawl and adapt to the newfound situations and the pool of poverty.

With the onset of the current track, Kabir is seen facing hardships but never does he compromise on his ideals. He takes up the challenges and is seen fighting it out to win each one of them. On being asked, how is he relating to the current situation on his show and how did his journey span from being a millionaire to completely broke Zain shared with us, “I have been spending more time with my driver, my security guard and my other house help to understand their lives and their problems better. We often tend to ignore the problems that others have to face in their day to day lifestyle, so I am trying to actually live that life through my character on screen, and learning from the people around me, off-screen.”

Also adding further, he talks about the show, “Well now there is gonna be a greater face-off between me and Shrenu. In terms of my role, Kabir Mittal has become more determined to get the respect back to his family and also the house which Pooja Sharma has taken from them to fulfill her revenge.”

With the show getting more and more entangled, the audience is at the edge of their seats and deeply involved.

Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna airs every Monday to Friday, 7 PM, on Star Plus.