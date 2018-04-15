I am the ‘Undefeated King’ of Indian TV’s fictional comic series, says Sandeep Anand

Mumbai: Actor Sandeep Anand has come a long way!! He’s dabbled at anything and everything that is a comedy on fiction space, and has carved a niche for himself!!



He’s a man who is very much confident about his craft and has proved his mettle in all the shows and roles that he has taken up.



Without mincing words, Sandeep says, “If Kapil Sharma, Krishna Abhishek, Sudesh Lehri ji and Sunil Grover are the ‘Maharaja’ of Indian reality comedy shows, I am the ‘Undefeated King’ of Indian TV’s fictional comic series. I am not on the list of one-show-wonder actors; I have given back to back superhit cult comedy shows, be it F.I.R, May I Come In Madam, Sun Yaar Chill Maar. I work on quality rather than quantity. I cannot just fool my audience by doing random stuff for making money. I have a bond with my viewers and because of this, I always sit back for a while after finishing one show. Doing comedy in reality genre is easier; also you need to just play yourself (if you are playing a character also). But in the fictional genre, it won’t work. One needs to work on small things and nuances for the buildup of the character which takes time.”



He adds on, “I have got so many offers after May I Come In Madam, but none was satisfactory to me. So I did nothing and have travelled few destinations. Now I have got what I was searching for and soon will start work on the project also. At the right time, I will reveal it to my audience. I am not trying to prove here that I am a genius, but it’s been more than a decade that I have been working in the same genre. I know the nerve of people and how to tickle and make them laugh.”