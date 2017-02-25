I am a true follower of ‘karma’: Divyajyotee Sharma

Actress Divyajyotee Sharma is enjoying her stint in Star Plus’ recently launched show Dil Boley Oberoi, produced by 4 Lions Films.

Divyajyotee who has been part of TV shows like Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat, Left Right Left, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Dhoom Machao Dhoom, Kya Dil Mein Hai, Icchapyaari Naagin to name a few, has regaled in the genre of comedy over the years.

Even in her latest show DBO, which is a spin-off of Ishqbaaaz, she plays a comic villain. “I play a totally negative character who is very flamboyant and loud. My make-up is also very loud. The chachi’s character is very interesting to play and I am enjoying my stint.”

The seasoned actress claims that judging a show just on the basis of the genre, that is on the aspect of whether it has a daayan, bhoot or supernatural, or on the basis of it being a mundane saas bahu saga is very wrong. “I believe that whatever shows are being made, involves lot of hard work and efforts. I hate the people who judge sitting at home; you have no right to complain when you are not in that position. I was offered one of the successful shows of today, but I could not do it because my dates clashed with another show.”

Divyajyotee considers working with Kunal Jaisingh as a real treat. “He is awesome! He is a wonderful person to work with. He is actually the son of one of my close friends. So I asked him to call me ‘massi’ when he referred to me as ‘maa’m’. He is like my son. Even Shrenu (Parikh) is like my child, she is a wonderful child.”

The actress longs to meet her idol, actress Rekha. “Rekha is my idol. If she ever reads this, I like to tell her that I want to meet her. I don’t look like her, but I have been copying her all through my life.”

Living her life by the philosophy of ‘Live and Let Live’, Divyajyotee says, “I have learned not to react to anything. Jo hota hai, hone do!! God is there for everyone. I have lived all alone; people around me have not been nice to me. But I still sustained. So I believe there is God and I am a big follower of Karma. What goes around, comes around!”

Divyajyotee, wish you all happiness and success!!