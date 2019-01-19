I am a typical mumma's boy: Parth Samthaan

Actor Parth Samthaan considers his mother "a superwoman" and says she will always be the number one woman in his life.

"I share a very close bond with my mother and I am a typical mumma's boy. I am extremely attached to my mother and she is a superwoman for me. She will always be the number one woman in my life," Parth said in a statement.

"I always strive to make my mother proud of me and bring a smile on her face. She is my best friend," he added.

Parth currently plays Anurag Basu in "Kasautii Zindagii Kay".

(Source: IANS)