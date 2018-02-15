Ishant Bhanushali and I bond really well on the sets: Ravish Desai

Mumbai: BIG Magic’s light-hearted comedy show 'Kunwara Hai Par Humara Hai' is receiving rave reviews for its beguiling content. The new entries and the riveting storyline are keeping the viewers glued to their television screen. Recently, the talented child artist Ishant Bhanushali’s entry marked a twist in the tale. His acting skills and character in the show is highly appreciated by the masses.

(Aslo Read: Ishant Bhanushali to be seen in 'Kunwara Hai Par Humara Hai')



A little birdie from the set informs us that Ravish Desai is amazed with Ishant’s acting skills and keeps appreciating the child artist for his performance. Over a period of time, both the actors have become really good friends on the set. On the same when we got in touch with Ravish to know more, he quipped, “Ishant is adorable and looking at his age; he is super fantastic with his work. I love kids and when you get such a sweet company at work, it feels good.”

(Also Read: Always aspired to join the Indian Army: Ravish Desai)



“In between breaks we like spending time with each other. Since he is fond of ice-creams and chocolates, I do surprise him with some which cheers him up. One thing that we connect strongly is on our passion for bikes. We both love motor bikes and usually keep talking about the old and the new ones in the market” the actor concluded.



Work is fun with good company! Ravish is lucky to have one in Ishant.