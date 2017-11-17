Actress Mouni Roy says her skincare regime is very basic, adding that she avoids using products with strong chemicals.

"I ensure to stay hydrated at all times. That's my number one rule. Sunscreen is a must for me, which I apply after using a day cream or a skin serum," Mouni said in a statement.

"Since I have extremely sensitive skin, I avoid using products with strong chemicals. Instead of heavy make-up, I would opt for an eyeliner and lip balm as my go-to make-up products," added the actress, who has been roped in to endorse Tata Sky Beauty.

Talking about the association, Mouni, who will be making her Bollywood debut with Excel Entertainment's forthcoming film "Gold", said: "Tata Sky Beauty is a platform that helps you find confidence and define beauty the way you like. It answers your queries about skincare, haircare, fashion and styling. You can style yourself like the glamorous celebrities by accessing it in the comfort of your homes."

Tata Sky, a content distribution platform, on Thursday launched its interactive service in partnership with FTheCouch (FTC) Beauty Studio, an initiative by Suniel Shetty.

Tata Sky Beauty will get experts like Ambika Pillai, Subhash Singh, Shan Mu, Aalim Hakim, Anju Modi, Tarun Tahiliani, Kavita Bhartiya and Payal Jain to share tips and tricks on make-up, skincare and the latest fashion trends.

(Source: IANS)