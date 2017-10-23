Mamta Verma who has portrayed versatile roles in shows like Lapataganj (SAB TV) and Ek Rishta Saajhedaari Ka (Sony TV) has been roped in to play a mother to the female lead, Donal Bisht in Sony TV’s Ek Deewana Tha (LSD Films Pvt Ltd.) which goes on-air tonight.

Playing the role of Suman in the show, Mamta talks about her excitement to be a part of the project.

She said, “this is extremely different than a typical saas-bahu drama. The plot is interesting and my character comes across as very real, something that the audience will be able to relate to. I play a mother, who is chirpy yet firm when it comes to tackling situations."

Shedding light even more on her headstrong character in the series, Mamta quipped, "my character plays an active role in keeping her family intact. I am glad that producers have cast me to flaunt distinguished shades in the shows I have acted in so far. And this one in Ek Deewana Tha is equally special to me. I believe that acting is when you don't catch me acting and I look forward to essaying this unconventional role.”