Actor Indraneil Sengupta, who has his roots in Kolkata and an impressive background in Bollywood / Hindi daily soaps, is currently seen on Star Bharat’s show Nimki Mukhiya as the Block Development Officer, Abhimanyu Rai. He is extremely elated to be a part of the show. His character as Abhimanyu is that of a grounded, kind-hearted and a down to earth person.

Recently, the actor was busy finding a balance between his upcoming Bengali movie and Nimki Mukhiya. Bengali movies keep him close to his culture and are something that he enjoys doing whereas Hindi shows give him a sense of journey and add on the connectivity with his audience that stays with them as a memory. Nimki Mukhiya does that for him and somehow he feels connected to the show in the most positive way, says the actor.

Indraneil adds further by saying, “I believe in expanding my horizons and trying every genre. That is what a job is like. Kolkata is my workplace. I come, work and I go back. I deliver as much as possible. I want to maintain a balance between earning money and satisfying myself creatively. I will continue doing films that will bring me money and shows that will bring me appreciation and fame. I believe in being associated with Star for a showwhich has powerful content and a character so well-written. It will make people remember me with respect”.