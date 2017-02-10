I believe in karma, not revenge: Aparna Dixit

Aparna Dixit, fondly known as Devika of Life OK’s Kalash – Ek Vishwaas (Balaji Telefilms) has enjoyed her ‘revenge’ journey in the show to the ‘T’. Being in the revengeful avatar for over a year now, Aparna has gotten used to the change in body language, to suit the character.

Says Aparna, “It takes a lot of energy to shoot for the scenes that require me to be shouting, running etc. But I have enjoyed this phase.”

Aparna falls into the category of the ‘Switch On, Switch Off’ kind of actors, who never take their character home. “I am out of my role the moment the camera is off. It is very important for me to cut off from the character, the moment the shoot is off. I have to divert my mind into something else, especially because this character is not me. My personality is not at all like Devika’s.”

“In normal life, we don’t live with people who want to kill you. I don’t believe in revenge, but believe in karma. Nothing that bad has happened to me, when compared to what Devika has faced.”

So does Aparna miss the romantic angle in the show? “Not at all. I keep getting scenes with Ravi (Kripp Suri) wherein I make sure that my fans get to see that angle in me.”

About the transformation that Devika as a character has had, Aparna avers, “I was in love with Devika, and I am still in love. Overall, I have liked the journey that Devika has had. The way she drastically transformed from being a docile girl to what she is now. The world around her her made her strong and above all, she had it in her to overcome her problems and change herself.”

Way to go, Aparna!!