Hot Downloads

Vivian Dsena
Vivian Dsena
Hussain Kuwajerwala
Hussain Kuwajerwala
Harssh Rajput
Harssh Rajput
Kartik Bhavishya
Kartik Bhavishya
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Roopal Tyagi
Roopal Tyagi
Giriraj Kabra
Giriraj Kabra
Sameeksha Sud
Sameeksha Sud
Ajaz Khan
Ajaz Khan
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh

quickie
Leenesh Mattoo

I want the power of invisibility: Leenesh Mattoo

more quickie Click Here

guess who
Guess Who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Who is your favourite 'Chocolate boy' of TV?

Who is your favourite 'Chocolate boy' of TV?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

I believe in karma, not revenge: Aparna Dixit

By TellychakkarTeam
10 Feb 2017 06:40 PM

Aparna Dixit, fondly known as Devika of Life OK’s Kalash – Ek Vishwaas (Balaji Telefilms) has enjoyed her ‘revenge’ journey in the show to the ‘T’. Being in the revengeful avatar for over a year now, Aparna has gotten used to the change in body language, to suit the character.

Says Aparna, “It takes a lot of energy to shoot for the scenes that require me to be shouting, running etc. But I have enjoyed this phase.”

Aparna falls into the category of the ‘Switch On, Switch Off’ kind of actors, who never take their character home. “I am out of my role the moment the camera is off. It is very important for me to cut off from the character, the moment the shoot is off. I have to divert my mind into something else, especially because this character is not me. My personality is not at all like Devika’s.”

“In normal life, we don’t live with people who want to kill you. I don’t believe in revenge, but believe in karma. Nothing that bad has happened to me, when compared to what Devika  has faced.”

So does Aparna miss the romantic angle in the show? “Not at all. I keep getting scenes with Ravi (Kripp Suri) wherein I make sure that my fans get to see that angle in me.”

About the transformation that Devika as a character has had, Aparna avers, “I was in love with Devika, and I am still in love. Overall, I have liked the journey that Devika has had. The way she drastically transformed from being a docile girl to what she is now. The world around her her made her strong and above all, she had it in her to overcome her problems and change herself.”

Way to go, Aparna!! 

Tags > Aparna Dixit, TV actress, Life OK, Kalash, Devika, character transformations,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest