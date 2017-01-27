I can be locked up in the library all day long: Rukmini Maitra

Tall, slim and beautiful actress Rukmini Maitra says that she is a voracious reader and can remain locked up in a library the entire day.

“I am a voracious reader; I can read anything. I can read horror to comedy to rom com. I am not somebody to whom you will say that this book is good and I will pick that up. I can pick up anything from the library. In fact, I can be locked up in the library all day long,” Rukmini said to Tellychakkar.com.

The pretty lady, who is making her film debut with Raj Chakraborty’s Champ (Bengali) opposite her boyfriend Dev, is a major book warm. So, we asked what her favourite genre is, she shared, “There is no particular genre that I love the most but there are particular authors whom I love. I love Neil Gaiman, Jeffrey Archer, J.K. Rowling, Khaled Hosseini.”

“A Thousand Splendid Suns by Khaled Hosseini is a fantastic book. You must read it,” she added.

However, Rukmini seems to have a little more fondness for the popular Japanese writer, Haruki Murakami as she quipped, “My most favourite is Haruki Murakami. I can read his books all day all night.”

Keep your reading spirit up, girl!