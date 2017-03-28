Hot Downloads

Home > TV News > TV News
News

I can be mature with grownups, while a kid with children: Mohak Khurana

By TellychakkarTeam
28 Mar 2017 11:44 AM

Actor Mohak Khurana who has entertained one and all in shows Jhalli Anjali Ke Tootey Dil Ke Amazing Story, P.S. I Hate You, Sadda Haq 2, Aadhe Adhoore, and has also been part of the SRK movie Fan, is happy playing a challenging character in &TV’s Agnifera.

Mohak plays the younger brother of Ankit Gera, who is physically a 24 years old lad but is mentally a child of 12 years old.

Says Mohak, “When this role was offered to me, I immediately lapped it up. I love to accept challenges, and you can say that this role is my immediate challenge. I have been in the industry for six years now, and I have been quite an observer. I have this habit of observing people around me, and this has always helped me a lot.”

On the preparations done to play a kid in the show, the actor states, “I have observed many children; imbibed many qualities from different children and have got it together in my thoughts. I have changed my body language to play the character, and I have also changed my voice to suit the role. I have to say that this is one of the finest roles I have ever got in my acting career.”

Ask him about his equation in real life with kids, and Mohak is quick to say, “I simply love being with kids. I can be a mature person when amidst mature individuals. At the same time, I can be a kid with a kid. I have great memories with my nephews and niece back home. I have always enjoyed playing with them, whether it was cricket, football, ludo or any other game.”

Mohak, we wish you luck for this role!! 

