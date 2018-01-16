I can relate to my character of Shiva: Sourabh Raaj Jain

Actor Sourabh Raaj Jain, who plays the role of Mahadev in Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Mahakaali - Anth Hi Aarambh Hai, says that he can relate a lot to his character. The actor adds that he loved being a part of the show.

“Mahadev of Mahakaali is relatable in many ways. The most important characteristic is equality of gender which is the underlying theme of our show as well. It speaks about women empowerment, their strength, their goals. At home, I am blessed to have to strong headed women, my mother and my wife. So I can relate to this character verywell,” he says.

Ask him which qualities of Lord Shiva does he love, and he says, “Innumerable! but to name a few; egoless, passionate, compassionate. I read shiv sutras by Sukhbodhananda often.”

The actor has bonded well with the rest of the team as well. “I have a good equation with all of them, Pooja and Kanan are my friends from very long time and most of my scenes are also with them, so we get to spend good time together,” he says.

He actor does take some time to get ready everyday for the shoot. “I get ready in Mahadev's get-up within 50minutes by the clock. But if it’s some other get-up, I need to be in which involves body paint then anywhere between one and a half to two hours,” he says.

This is far more than the time Sourabh would take to get ready for a regular show. “I used to get ready within 30 minutes when I was part of a daily soap. So it takes longer time but it’s fun,” he says.

Being part of a period drama can be taxing. While he would take time to get out of his character initially, even after leaving the set, he is finally accustomed to it now.